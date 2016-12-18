Merced to swear in new council members at Monday’s meeting

Merced will swear in its new mayor and welcome three new faces to the City Council during Monday’s regular meeting.
Councilman Mike Murphy is the mayor-elect, beating out Councilmen Noah Lor and Josh Pedrozo as well as businesswoman Necola Adams in the November election, which was certified this month.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St.
Also set to take an oath are teacher Anthony Martinez (District 1), nurse Jill McLeod (District 3) and Merced County Deputy District Attorney Matt Serratto (District 5).
The council will be asked to appoint a new mayor pro-tem during the meeting.
A section of the meeting is set aside to honor outgoing Mayor Stan Thurston. Councilman Tony Dossetti, who did not seek re-election, and Lor, who has termed out of a council seat, also will be honored.
In their first meeting as a new council, members will see three separate public hearings and will take a look at a pilot program to open the Boys & Girls Club on Saturdays, which would cost $12,490 for the year.
Also on the agenda is a presentation by Economic Development Director Frank Quintero, who is set to give a year-end review of the city’s accomplishments. The review is expected to cover topics from the completion of the revenue-sharing agreement with Merced County to the new businesses and industries that have come to Merced, according to the city’s staff members.
City staff members also plan a reception at 6 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall for the public to meet the new council.
City Council meetings are streamed live on the internet; a link to the meeting and past videos is at www.cityofmerced.org. The meeting is also shown live on Comcast’s Government Channel 96.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
