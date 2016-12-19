Fire officials: Downtown businesses are a ‘total loss’ after blaze

A fire that tore through a downtown building, destroying two businesses over the weekend, remained under investigation Monday.
No one was injured in the Sunday morning blaze in the 600 block of West Main Street, but the building and its contents were “deemed a total loss,” Merced fire officials said in a news release.
The Fire Department received the report of the fire at 10:09 a.m. Sunday, according to the news release. The first crew on the scene found heavy smoke rising from the roof at the back of the building, which was home to UC Oriental Market and KCW Cellular, according to city staff members.
Main Street between M and N streets was closed to traffic Monday, though the other businesses there remained open. The Fire Department was expected to keep the block closed until the investigation is complete, according to the release.
UC Oriental Market sold Asian foods and other products. The owners of the market and cellular business could not be reached Monday.
The building is adjacent to Reinero’s Trophy Room lounge and restaurant, which saw a storage area in its part of the building go up in flames last month.
A total of 52 firefighters responded to tackle the fire and to assist in other ways, the release stated. Thirteen police officers, two public works employees, three Riggs Ambulance service personnel and one Merced building inspector also aided fire crews during the incident.
Merced firefighters were assisted by fire personnel from Merced County and Turlock, according to the news release.
Fire investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Battalion Chief Cory Haas at 209-385-6891.
