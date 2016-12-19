New council takes the dais in Merced, approves youth pilot program

Merced has three new faces and a new mayor at the dais following Monday’s meeting.
Councilman Mike Murphy was sworn in as mayor during Monday’s regular meeting at City Hall.
Teacher Anthony Martinez (District 1), nurse Jill McLeod (District 3) and Merced County Deputy District Attorney Matt Serratto (District 5) all took the oath of office as well.
The council unanimously appointed Councilman Kevin Blake, who is on his first term in office, as the new mayor pro-tem.
A section of the meeting was set aside to honor outgoing Mayor Stan Thurston. Councilman Tony Dossetti, who did not seek re-election, and Councilman Noah Lor, who has termed out of a council seat, also were recognized.
In their first meeting as a new council, members approved a pilot program to open the Boys & Girls Club on Saturdays, which would cost $12,490 for the next six month. The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Josh Pedrozo casting the ‘no’ vote.
The council also approved dates for the new year’s town hall-style meetings: Feb. 8 at River Middle School, 945 Buena Vista Drive; Feb. 16 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W, Main St.; and Feb 23 at Tenaya Middle School, 760 W. Eighth St. All three meetings are 6 to 8 p.m.
