Cross-dressing, the apocalypse and sexual morality all set for Merced Shakes lineup

Merced Shakespearefest announced the lineup this week for the 16th season, what organizers are calling their “most ambitious season so far.”
Shakespearefest, or Merced Shakes, held its first production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” in August 2002 at Applegate Park, according to founder and Artistic Director Heike Hambley. The group has since made it a tradition to offer free shows in the park.
The new year offers three William Shakespeare plays in full production, according to organizers.
Since its beginning in the park, Merced Shakes has added performances at Merced College, Merced Theatre, the Multicultural Arts Center, UC Merced and Mariposa Amphitheater.
The new year offers three William Shakespeare plays in full production, according to Hambley.
“Troilus and Cressida,” originally a story of two lovers from the Trojan War, will be presented as a post-apocalyptic future where water is scarce. The play will be performed Jan. 20 and 29 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St.
“Measure for Measure” is set April 28 to May 6 at the Arts Center, 645 W. Main St. “It is a story of hypocrisy and abuse of power, but in the end justice wins out,” Hambley said in a news release.
Merced Shakes also offers staged readings in the series called “Politics and Betrayal.”
Merced’s free outdoor performance is the Bard’s comedy “12th Night” from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17 at Applegate Park, 1045 W. 25th St. The well-known play is about a woman who disguises herself as a man to be near the one she adores, only to be pursued by the woman he loves.
Merced Shakes also offers staged readings in the series called “Politics and Betrayal.” It started with “Coriolanus” in October, and will continue with “Richard II” on Feb. 11 and “Anthony and Cleopatra” on an undetermined date in July.
Hambley said she is also looking at offering a summer youth Shakespeare camp, among other events in Merced.
For more, call 209-723-3265, go to mercedshakespearefest.org, or follow “Merced Shakespearefest” on Facebook.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments