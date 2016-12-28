Merced faithful marking Hanukkah with candles, Hebrew and more

The Friedmans have knelt around a coffee table each night this week in their Merced home to light another candle during the eight days of Hanukkah.
The holiday is “very simple,” according to Catherine Friedman, 42, who added it’s a quiet time to be with family. Jews around the world are marking the Festival of Lights, which this year falls from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, and celebrates a victory for religious freedom.
“Family and friends were over,” Greg Friedman, 43, said while sitting next to his wife. “We try to get away from the presents. The family and the history, we go more for that.”
The family is one of about 20 who attend the Congregation Etz Chaim temple in Merced. The candle holders used in modern ceremonies are technically called “hanukkiahs,” according to the Friedmans’ daughter, Rebekah.
Hanukkiahs hold nine candles and are used specifically for the Festival of Lights, while menorahs have room for seven.
The menorah in the temple was a light to God to tell him, ‘We are here.’ “We’ve been through this and we’re still here.
Rebekah Friedman, 15, on Hanukkah’s history
Rebekah, a 15-year-old sophomore, said her ancestry and the history lesson have become more important as she gets older. Though, she did smile ear to ear while opening her gift for the night, a driver’s education booklet.
Hanukkah is a holiday about religious freedom, which spawns from the story of the Maccabees’ victory over the Syrian army and the oil they used to light their menorahs.
“The menorah in the temple was a light to God to tell him, ‘We are here,’ ” Rebekah said. “We’ve been through this and we’re still here.”
Around 200 B.C.E., the Land of Israel was ruled by the kings of Syria, according to History.com. King Antiochus IV Epiphanes demanded that Jews begin worshiping Greek gods, and, when they refused, sent armies and forced the Jews from their temple in Jerusalem, according to Noah Diamondstein, the student rabbi for Etz Chaim.
A small group of Jewish freedom fighters, known as the Maccabees, pushed back using guerrilla warfare and drove the Syrians out over about two years of fighting. They lit a menorah to rededicate the temple, which they believe was defiled by the Greek ceremonies, he said.
It’s a time where families gather, we exchange gifts and try to be thankful for the miracles in our lives.
Noah Diamondstein, the student rabbi for Etz Chaim in Merced
According to the Talmud, one of Judaism’s central texts, the people performing the ceremony for the temple had only enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day. By a miracle, they believe, the flames continued flickering for eight nights, leaving them time to replenish their supply.
Diamondstein said Hanukkah is a celebration of the miracles of beating the larger army and of the oil. Many Jewish families will light the menorah, adding another candle each night and speak blessings in Hebrew.
In keeping with the oil theme, he said, families get together and share foods cooked in oil, like jelly donuts and latkes, which are similar to potato pancakes. Etz Chaim celebrated Hanukkah as a group earlier this month, because the rabbi visits Merced once a month from Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles.
Families often play with a dreidel, a four-sided top game, and exchange gifts to mark Hanukkah, he said.
“It’s a time where families gather, we exchange gifts and try to be thankful for the miracles in our lives,” he said.
