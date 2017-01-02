City of Merced to add high-paid position during Tuesday meeting

Merced City Council plans to welcome its first assistant city manager to that long-vacant position during its next regular meeting on Tuesday.
The council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Typically the council meets on the first and third Mondays of every month, but it is meeting this week on a Tuesday because of the New Year’s Day weekend.
Stephanie Dietz, a Merced resident and former management analyst for Merced County, is set to take the assistant city manager position, according to city records.
The assistant city manager is the No. 2 position in the city’s hierarchy, reporting to the city manager. Dietz’s role will be to support the city manager in planning, organizing and managing the city government — particularly the day-to-day operations at City Hall.
The council will also be asked to select a committee to decide on a name for the splash pad at Stephen Leonard Park. The committee is considering naming it for Marci Stenberg, a 24-year veteran Sun-Star photographer who died Dec. 21, 2012, at the age of 66.
Dietz, 37, has more than 10 years experience working for Merced County, and almost three years of work at UC Merced, according to a news release. The position pays $147,408 to $179,175 a year, according to the city’s salary schedule.
The council also is set to make decisions on the purchase of equipment, street closures for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and funding for fencing around Fire Station 53, to name a few.
City Council meetings are streamed live on the Internet; a link to the meeting and past videos is at www.cityofmerced.org. The meeting is also shown live on Comcast’s Government Channel 96.
