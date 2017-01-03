Water main issue reminder reports taken 24/7, city staffers say

Residents near a broken water main in South Merced were without running water for several hours on Monday, city staffers confirmed.
Homes in the area of R Street between Ninth and Tenth streets may have been without water while crews worked on a broken water main there, according to Johnnie Baptista, public works water division manager.
Public works received a report related to a “significant blowout” of the main around 4:30 a.m. Monday and were finished correcting the problem by 2 p.m. the same day, he said.
At least one home continued to be without water after that, but water service has since been restored, he said.
Public Works takes calls at 209-385-6800, and is available after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 209-385-6912.
“They’re not bothering us,” Baptista said. “We’re ready to go 24 hours a day.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments