Maintenance fees could go up in three north Merced homeowner districts

Three assessment districts in north Merced are facing increases in maintenance fees, and the city plans a town hall-style meeting to answer questions from homeowners there.
The town hall meeting for the Campus Park, Mansionette and Oakmont assessment districts is 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Multipurpose Room at Cruickshank Middle School, 601 Mercy Ave.
City staff will be on hand to answer questions from people regarding the ballots they received in the mail in those districts, according to a news release.
Energy and service costs for the districts have increased, city staff has said. Those three districts don’t have enough funding to pay for the costs of routine landscaping, irrigation and other maintenance. Residents vote on the fee increase using the ballots they get in the mail.
Ballots are in prepaid envelopes and must be returned by Feb. 6. A public hearing will be held at the Merced City Council meeting that night at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St.
All money collected by the assessment district can only be spent within the district. Depending on the district, the maintenance can can cover an array of services from cleanup and pruning to motor repair, according to the news release.
Ballots are in prepaid envelopes and must be returned by Feb. 6. A public hearing will be held at the Merced City Council meeting that night at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St.
Anyone with questions about assessment districts can call Michael Miller at 209-385-6800.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments