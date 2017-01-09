Gas prices continue to climb in Merced and surrounding area

Merced-area gasoline prices rose by 9 cents over the past week, according to national fuel cost tracker AAA.
The area’s current average retail cost of gas is $2.72 a gallon, up 17 cents from the same time last month.
The statewide average of $2.80 is 4 cents higher than a week ago, AAA said, and 14 cents higher than last month.
A number of refineries in California had challenges during the past week, AAA said, including a power outage at Phillips 66’s Wilmington refinery on Thursday. The company’s Carson refinery has experienced reduced runs due to ongoing heater problems since November.
$2.72
The cost per gallon in Merced
The highest recorded average price on record in Merced was $4.61 in October 2012, according to AAA.
The average price of regular-grade gasoline has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks, to $2.38 a gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the hike mostly results from the gasoline market catching up with rising crude oil costs.
Lundberg says the current price is 33 cents a gallon above what it was one year ago.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the continental United States at $2.78 a gallon on average Friday. The low average was in Denver, at $2 a gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, up 8 cents from three weeks ago.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453,
