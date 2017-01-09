Gas prices continue to climb in Merced and surrounding area

Community

Merced-area gasoline prices rose by 9 cents over the past week, according to national fuel cost tracker AAA.

The area’s current average retail cost of gas is $2.72 a gallon, up 17 cents from the same time last month.

The statewide average of $2.80 is 4 cents higher than a week ago, AAA said, and 14 cents higher than last month.

A number of refineries in California had challenges during the past week, AAA said, including a power outage at Phillips 66’s Wilmington refinery on Thursday. The company’s Carson refinery has experienced reduced runs due to ongoing heater problems since November.

The highest recorded average price on record in Merced was $4.61 in October 2012, according to AAA.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks, to $2.38 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the hike mostly results from the gasoline market catching up with rising crude oil costs.

Lundberg says the current price is 33 cents a gallon above what it was one year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the continental United States at $2.78 a gallon on average Friday. The low average was in Denver, at $2 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, up 8 cents from three weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

