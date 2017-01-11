Flooding reported in Gustine area; no evacuations necessary, county says

Parts of rural Merced County near Gustine have seen flooding in agricultural areas following recent showers, Merced County officials said Wednesday.
Notices about flooding were issued to several residents in the surrounding area, according to officials, but no evacuations were necessary. No injuries or major property damage has been reported.
“Additionally, any domestic wells that were affected by flooding will need to be disinfected before they are usable again,” county spokesman Mike North said in an email.
The initial flooding was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy flows along Garzas, Quinto and Romero creeks have impacted the area near Rose Garden Road, just south of the city of Gustine, according to a news release.
At least three homes were affected in the Rose Garden Road area, officials said, but the majority of the flooding was over agricultural land.
Safety crews will continue to monitor the situation, according to a news release. The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is activated, which includes a branch near Gustine.
The Office of Emergency Services is prepared to open a shelter if conditions get worse, officials said. All major roads and highways remain open.
Sandbags remain available in the county and cities. Go to www.countyofmerced.com for sandbag information. To sign up for Merced County emergency alerts, go to www.countyofmerced.com/alert.
Current road closures:
- Highway 59 at Mariposa Creek
- Bert Crane Road at Bear Creek
- Sparks Road between Taglio Road and Highway 140
- Dan McNamara Road at Sandy Mush Road
- Whitworth Road between Bunker and Cottonwood roads
- Rose Garden Road between Orchard and Schmidt roads
