‘Phantom,’ ‘Les Mis’ and more Broadway at Merced Symphony show

Fans of Broadway ditties can catch many of them at the Merced Symphony Association’s annual Pops Concert this weekend.
The concert, this year called “Broadway Legends,” is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students with ID younger than 25.
The third concert of the season, Pops offers several guest soloists, like vocalists Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, according to organizers. They join Music Director Ming Luke and the musicians of the symphony to sing a variety of songs from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables” and other Broadway classics.
As a special addition to the program, 12-year-old pianist Adrian Pu will perform the third movement of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 with the orchestra, organizers said.
Hennessey, a soprano, will make her third appearance in Merced. She’s been a featured soloist with orchestras and operas in California and internationally, according to her website.
Tau, a baritone, will join the orchestra for the first time. He has toured with “The Lion King” and performed internationally, according to his profile from Sacramento State School of Music.
Pu is a seventh-grader at Harper Junior High School in Davis, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased at the Merced Theatre Box Office, 301 W. Main St., or at the door on the evening of the concert. For more, go to www.mercedsymphony.org.
