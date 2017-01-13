Here are Merced’s newest police officers

Four more officers joined the ranks of the Merced Police Department after a ceremony Friday at City Hall.
The new officers taking the oath were Jacob Fister, Tyler McCannon, Jessica Morehead and Enrique Rodriguez, according to city staffers. The department now has 89 sworn officers and is budgeted for 94.
The all-time high officer count was 111 in 2007.
Rodriguez, 36, worked as a dispatcher for the city of Merced for more than seven years, according to a news release. He is a graduate of Golden Valley High School.
Another graduate of Golden Valley High, McCannon, 23, is attending Merced College, the news release said.
Fister, 27, a third Golden Valley High graduate, is a fourth-generation police officer, according to the news release. He is also attending Merced College.
A graduate of Syracuse High School in Utah, Morehead, 22, also worked at the California Health Care Facility in French Camp, the news release said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
