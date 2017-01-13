Merced Symphony wows children with a free show at historic theater

Children oohed and aahed Friday as the Merced Symphony introduced them to some of the classics and threw in the occasional television-show theme song at the Merced Theatre.
The symphony played for more than 3,000 Merced-area students this week, including more than 2,000 on Friday, and several hundred students saw the orchestra on the West Side on Thursday.
San Francisco-based violinist Dawn Harms hosted much of the show, which was part music class and part spectacle. The children were introduced to the music from the era of “kings and queens,” Harms said, reminding the children that there was a time before Xbox and Pokémon.
She introduced them to the compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach, saying people often passed the time by playing music for each other before they had electricity. “After supper, they would get together and entertain each other,” she said.
Many children aahed when they recognized Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” a piece commonly used on The Weather Channel and in movies. They also giggled and squealed when, with the help of one student, the 19 musicians played “Pop Goes the Weasel” and the theme from “The Simpsons.”
“We do it because we want to instill a love of music, an appreciation of classical music, and encourage children to take up a desire to pick up an instrument,” said Judy Smith, president of the Merced Symphony Association.
The symphony raises money to pay for the concerts, which are free for the schoolchildren. The schools, Merced County Office of Education and donors make that possible, she said.
The concerts have been brought to fourth-graders for about 50 years, she said, adding that most children can choose to join school bands as fifth-graders.
The concert wasn’t all about the lesson plans, as Harms dressed as a huge canary and later as a country bumpkin in an oversized hat during the show.
Children in Nora Rhodes’ class at Alicia Reyes Elementary School prepared for the orchestra by brushing up on classical music.
“They did a biography on Mozart before they came,” Rhodes said. “Part of next week’s lesson is about Vivaldi.”
The fourth-grade teacher said students can gain skills through music, including mathematics, teamwork and confidence.
Nine-year-old Edwin Carreno said he laughed when the host dressed up, but the piano music was his favorite part. Well, it was on the short list.
“Mostly all of it was my favorite part,” he said.
