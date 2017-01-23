Merced Shakespearefest’s ‘Troilus and Cressida’ sets Trojan War in dystopian future

A show continuing this week at Merced College sets the Trojan War in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world where water is scarce.
Merced Shakespearefest will present William Shakespeare’s “Troilus and Cressida” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St.
In “Troilus and Cressida,” the Trojan War is in its seventh year, according to a news release. A romance is blossoming between the title characters, while the Greeks outside the gates bicker amongst themselves.
Greek general Agamemnon isn’t happy with his military, particularly with his greatest soldier, Achilles, who is apathetic toward the war. It’s damaging to the army’s overall morale.
A one-on-one challenge from Trojan soldier Hector is accepted by Ajax. The two men battle each other to a standstill and eventually call a truce. The Trojan and Greek generals will dine together that evening at a feast.
But Cressida has already become a bargaining chip, separated from her lover, Troilus. Ultimately, blood is shed.
For ticket information, call 209-723-3265.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Merced Shakespearefest
- What: “Troilus and Cressida”
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Merced College Theater, 3600 M St.
- Cost: General admission is $10, students $8; tickets available at door
Comments