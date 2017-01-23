Merced Chamber of Commerce looking for new CEO

The Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new chief executive officer after Adam Cox, who held the job for about 18 months, announced he’s leaving to work for Merced County.
Cox said his last day will be Feb. 3. He’s set to start as a management analyst II with the Department of Public Works, county spokesman Mike North confirmed.
“The board is currently searching for a new CEO. They have not named a new CEO yet,” Cox said. “They’ve received some applications. They’ve done some interviews.”
They’ve received some applications. They’ve done some interviews.
Adam Cox, the outgoing CEO of the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce
The chamber began its search for his replacement in December, Cox said. There is no set end for the job posting, he said, which is on the chamber’s website.
Robert Dylina, chairman of the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce, declined to discuss the position.
The job description includes a number of roles as a visible member of the local business community. “Cultivates good relationships with city, county, state and federal governments and their elected officials and staff,” the description says.
Cox came to the chamber from the Builders Exchange of Merced and Mariposa, a nonprofit construction association, where he served as the executive director beginning in 2011.
Adam Cox is set to start as a management analyst II with the Merced County Department of Public Works, county spokesman Mike North confirmed.
“I’ve loved working at the chamber, and I appreciate the board for giving me a chance to serve,” he said.
The chamber had been without a CEO for about a decade before that, as the organization saw its role in the community wither amid the economic downturn.
As a management analyst II, Cox is set to make between $61,526 and $74,838 annually plus benefits, according to the county’s salary schedule.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments