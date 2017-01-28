‘People are afraid’: Merced residents rush to get citizenship ahead of Trump policies

More than a hundred people huddle in the cramped waiting room of Central California Legal Services in Merced hoping on Saturday to get a few steps closer to citizenship, spurred in no small part by the Trump administration’s shifting stance on immigration.
Martin Arciga, 43, of Atwater said he’s been married almost four years now to his wife, who is a citizen. After three years married to a citizen he can apply to become one himself, according to legal staff.
The father of two said he’s worried changes in immigration policy could separate him from his family, including a young son and daughter, a fact he thinks about every day.
“It’s all over the news,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. You never know.”
It’s kind of hard to come back to Mexico. You’ve got nothing over there. You’d have to start all over again.
Martin Arciga, 43, of Atwater, who is looking to become a citizen
A machine operator at Safeway Merced Manufacturing, Arciga said he came from Mexico to California when he was about 8 years old. President Donald Trump has talked about deporting 11 million people without documentation, which has not gone unnoticed by Arciga.
“It’s kind of hard to come back to Mexico,” he said. “You’ve got nothing over there. You’d have to start all over again.”
Beyond deportations, Trump has promised to build a wall on the Mexican border and yanked federal funding from sanctuary cities, more signs of a tougher stance on immigrants in the U.S. without documentation.
A tougher stance “certainly” is worrying many in the central San Joaquin Valley, according to Janie Munoz-Tafoya, an immigration adviser accredited by the federal Board of Immigration Affairs.
In past years, she said, many people filled out their questionnaires saying their top reason for becoming a citizen was related to being able to vote or to bring family over the border.
People are afraid. They want to take that next step and hopefully avoid deportation.
Janie Munoz-Tafoya, an immigration adviser accredited by the federal Board of Immigration Affairs
“Right now, we’re having people living here for years and years and years saying I have citizen children and I want to stay with them,” she said. “People are afraid. They want to take that next step and hopefully avoid deportation.”
California was the most popular new home for those being naturalized in 2016, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Mexico topped the list of places of origin for new citizens the same year.
Each year, approximately 680,000 citizens take part in naturalization ceremonies, the department said.
The Central California Legal Services staff was working Saturday to screen as many people as possible in the four-hour window, Munoz-Tafoya said. She expected to get through about 80 of the more than 100 people who showed.
The staff offers the services for free and looks to advise those seeking citizenship about whether they are eligible before they start the lengthy process, she said. The federal fees to apply for citizenship add up to $725.
You’ve got the family and got work over here. What am I going to do there?
Noe Reyes, 47, of Merced, who is looking to become a citizen
Depending on the age of an applicant, the person has to generally be a legal resident for five years. There are exceptions, she said.
Applicants are required to take a 100-question civics test, which asks questions like “When is Independence Day?” The test has to be taken in English, Munoz-Tafoya said, though some exceptions are made for seniors.
Also in line to be screened was Noe Reyes, who said he was confident he’d get helped before the end of office hours. The 47-year-old came from Mexico to Merced in 1988.
The father of two said he doubts Trump would really deport everyone without papers, but he wanted to apply for citizenship to avoid any future problems. He runs a satellite TV business in Atwater, he said, adding being deported to Mexico would upend his family.
“You got your life here,” he said. “You’ve got the family and got work over here. What am I going to do there?”
The Central California Legal Services offers help for immigration, public assistance, renters’ rights and a number of other issues. For more, call 800-675-8001.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
