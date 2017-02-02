Playhouse Merced plans a classic musical and a Valentine’s treat

Playhouse Merced premieres its next show this week, and is set to offer a Valentine’s Day special as well.
The classic musical “Gypsy” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St. “Hate Mail” is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 on the Playhouse stage.
“Gypsy” tells the story of Mama Rose and her two children, June and Louise, as they travel the country performing in Vaudeville theaters in the 1920s, according to a news release. Driven to succeed at any cost, Mama Rose is unrelenting in her desire to see her daughters become stars of the Vaudeville stage, no matter the consequences.
With music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “Gypsy” has become a musical theater classic since its release in 1959. Featuring songs such as “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” “You’ll Never Get Away From Me,” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” the musical is a peek at life behind the scenes of the Vaudeville circuit.
For one night only, “Hate Mail” is about Preston, a spoiled rich kid, and Dahlia, an angst-filled artist. Their worlds collide when Preston sends a complaint letter that gets Dahlia fired from her job, launching a dynamic that shifts from love to hate and back again as they navigate the ups and downs of a modern relationship, according to a news release.
“Gypsy” will run in several shows through Feb. 26. Tickets are $22 general admission, and $10 for students. “Gypsy” is recommended for teens or adults due to some mild language and suggestive content. Tickets for “Hate Mail” are $25 per person and include champagne and dessert.
For more, call Playhouse Merced Box Office at 209-725-8587 or go to playhousemerced.com.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
