Three town hall meetings set in Merced in February

Merced City Council plans three town hall-style meetings this month with the first scheduled for Wednesday.
For the second year, the council plans three gatherings at different locations in town. Town hall meetings are generally less formal than meetings at City Hall to allow residents to have a more open dialogue with the council.
The meeting in south Merced has traditionally drawn many more people to talk to the elected officials, compared to the one on the northern end of town.
The meetings almost always draw discussion about the city’s homeless and economic problems. Gang violence and other crimes are also common topics.
Interpreter services are available for Hmong and Spanish speakers at all three meetings.
Comments and ideas help the city council and staff prepare the annual budget and address issues in neighborhoods, the council has said.
Each meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. The first meeting is Wednesday at Rivera Middle School, 945 Buena Vista Drive.
The other two are Feb. 16 at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., and Feb. 23 at Tenaya Middle School, 760 W. Eighth St.
The meetings will be streamed live on the Internet. A link to the meetings is on the city’s website, www.cityofmerced.org; they will be shown on Channel 96 on Comcast as well.
