UOP economic forecast: Merced, Valley could see turmoil from Trump policies

Merced and the San Joaquin Valley could experience more turbulence than larger, more affluent urban and coastal areas of California as a result of the economic policies of President Donald Trump, according to an economic forecast issued last week by the University of the Pacific in Stockton.
“The surprising election of President Trump will have disparate effects across different regions of the state,” economist Jeffrey Michael, director of the Center for Business and Policy Research at UOP’s Eberhardt School of Business, wrote in the first California and Metro Forecast for 2017 and published Jan. 31. Michael and the business center issue the economic forecasts three times a year.
“The Bay Area is better positioned to benefit from tax cuts and reduced financial regulation,” the business center said in a statement accompanying the forecast, “while the Central Valley has benefited greatly from expanded health-care spending under Obamacare and will be disproportionately harmed by its expected repeal.”
In Merced County, Michael anticipates that the annual unemployment rate – which in 2016 dipped to 10.4 percent – should stabilize at about 10 percent through 2017 and 2018. The rate is expected to continue to creep down slowly before rising to 10.1 in 2020.
In 2017, the forecast predicts that the two industry sectors poised for the greatest employment growth through the year are financial activities at 11.7 percent and construction and mining at 8.4 percent.
It is clear that Central Valley regions will feel macroeconomic effects of a reduction in federal health care spending combined with growing pension costs that will reduce new hiring in state and local governments.
A wet winter is expected to pay dividends for the Valley’s agriculture industry after a drought that has hampered farm production in recent years.
“However, the news for agriculture is not all good. High prices pushed agricultural revenue to record levels in recent years despite drought-related production losses, but price declines are now leading to revenue declines,” Michael said. “Farmers are also facing rapidly rising costs, particularly for labor, and a stronger dollar that discourages exports.”
Ongoing construction of the state’s high-speed rail project in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties likely will continue to provide some economic stimulus to the region, contributing to job growth, according to the forecast. The northern part of the Valley is less predictable.
The growing Bay Area economy is set to intersect more with the Central Valley, driving more people to move inland while lifting up commuter incomes. “The level of forecast uncertainty is especially high at the moment but probably nowhere more than the north San Joaquin Valley areas of Stockton, Modesto and Merced,” the report says.
Merced’s leaders have touted the expansion underway at UC Merced, a $1.1 billion project to double the size of campus and make room for 10,000 students. That injection of money has spurred investments in student housing, Merced Mall upgrades, downtown rehabilitation and other interest from developers, leaders have said.
The city also is set to get its own state High-Speed Rail stop, which has yet to spur any train-related construction but is supposed to open the same day as Fresno’s stop.
But there is considerable uncertainty over what the new president’s policies ultimately will mean to the region. The forecast was prepared before the Jan. 20 inauguration, and “as such it does not fully incorporate the new administration’s evolving economic policies, and also does not fully capture an elevated risk of recession – most likely spurred by disruptions to the global economy,” Michael wrote. “After the first full week of the Trump administration, our concern of recession spurred by global conflict and disruption of the movement of goods and people has increased.”
The forecast anticipates a scaling back of health care spending by about two-thirds as the administration and Congress roll back Obamacare – formally known as the Affordable Care Act – starting in 2018. Statewide growth in health care jobs exceeded 3 percent a year over the past five years; Michael’s forecast indicates that would fall to below 1 percent job growth.
“It is clear that Central Valley regions will feel macroeconomic effects of a reduction in federal health care spending combined with growing pension costs that will reduce new hiring in state and local governments,” the forecast states.
