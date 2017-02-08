Community

February 8, 2017 2:01 PM

Merced train track work will shut down crossings near Bear Creek

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Work on the BNSF railroad tracks in Merced will close three crossings, each for about a week in February, according to city staff.

The BNSF tracks are the northern train line that runs through town closest to Bear Creek. The railroad company will be cleaning the tracks, installing new ballast rock and stabilizing the track to prevent any alignment or surface deviations, according to city staff.

  • The R Street crossing will close from 2 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Feb. 17.
  • The Glen Avenue crossing will close from 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Feb. 20.
  • The Tower Road crossing near Highway 140 will close from noon Feb. 15 through noon Feb. 22.

Detour signs will be posted at the crossings to guide drivers, staff said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

