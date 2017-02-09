‘Richard II’ tries to hang onto power for latest Merced Shakes event

The story of a king losing the grip on his power is the focus of the latest offering of the Merced Shakespearefest.
A single performance of a staged reading of “Richard II” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St.
The reading is the third event of the 16th season of Shakespearefest. One of William Shakespeare’s historical plays, “Richard II” tells the story of the rightful English king who is a weak monarch and a poor political leader, and how he is overtaken by another, more competent noble, according to organizers.
The reading is part of a series presented by Merced Shakespearefest called “Politics and Betrayal.” It is adapted by Katie Steele Brokaw and directed by Jim Bennett.
“Richard II” will be presented for one night only. Tickets at the door are $5. For more, call 209-723-3265.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Merced Shakespearefest
“Richard II”
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Merced Multicultural Arts Center at 645 W. Main St.
Cost: $5
Comments