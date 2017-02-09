Art takes flight in Merced thanks to work of Spanish artist

An inflatable sculpture exhibit from a Spanish artist comes to Merced this month.
The work of Olga Diego is on display in “AIR (art in flight),” which premieres at a reception at 5 p.m. Friday at the Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
The artist is set to give a live-art presentation at the two-hour reception, according to organizers. The event is free to the public.
Diego is a UC Merced artist-in-residence for the spring semester, and her art combines multiple senses – sight, sound and touch – as well as technology.
Olga Diego is a UC Merced artist-in-residence for the spring semester.
Diego said her art is inspired by life and people, and public participation is a critical element in much of her work, according to a news release.
“I try to express my personal feelings, but I also want to put them in a social context,” she said in the news release.
This semester she’s been teaching a class combining art and engineering, according to a news release.
To see more of Diego’s art, go to her blog at http://olgadiego.blogspot.com.es.
The exhibit runs through April 1. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 209-388-1090, email director@artsmerced.org or go to www.artsmerced.org.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Artist reception
Olga Diego’s “Art in Flight”
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
Cost: Free
Comments