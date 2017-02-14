Merced County numbers to be revealed at second annual Homeless Summit

The Merced County Continuum of Care is set to unveil the January tally of people living on the streets, which marks the first year it will have comparable numbers since changing the counting method last year.
The official numbers are expected to be announced during the second Homeless Summit from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. The free event is open to the public.
The Continuum, a coalition of homeless advocates and service providers, conducted a tally of homeless people using about 100 volunteers on Jan. 26.
519
The number of homeless people in Merced County in 2016
The census taken last year found 519 homeless people, a stark difference from the 899 reported the previous year. Part of the change was due to efforts to house the homeless, count organizers said, but was largely due to a change in the counting method.
The new methods required census-takers to talk with people to confirm they were homeless and shortened the length of time the count was made.
Merced City Manager Steve Carrigan, who is president of the Continuum, has said the new method is more accurate. This year’s tally will be the first to show numbers comparable to last year.
“The only way to solve homelessness in Merced County is to get an accurate number,” Carrigan said in a statement before the count. “This is so vitally important, so we can gauge our success after a year.”
This year’s homeless tally will be the first to show comparable numbers since the method changed a year ago.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a point-in-time count every two years, but the Continuum tallies the homeless annually.
Last year’s report revealed city-specific numbers for people on the streets, not including those in temporary housing, which amounts to 356. The city of Merced had 218 people living on the streets, while Los Banos had 64. Dos Palos and South Dos Palos counted 41; Atwater and Winton tallied 28; and Le Grand recorded five.
The first hour offers a number of informational booths and a continental breakfast, followed by the program at 9 a.m., according to city staffers. For more, call 209-385-6232.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
