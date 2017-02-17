A prominent Merced bishop, civil rights leader dies at 71

Dwight Amey Sr., a longtime bishop of a prominent south Merced church and a central leader of civil-rights causes in Merced, has died.
Amey, 71, a retired bishop of the New Faith Tabernacle church on 10th Street, was found in a car early Friday morning near Ada Givens Elementary School in Merced. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but police said it appeared to be related to ongoing health issues and was not considered suspicious.
His death was confirmed by relatives and the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
Sheriff Vern Warnke called Amey “a true champion” for important causes in Merced.
“What a tragic loss for our community,” Warnke told the Sun-Star. “He’ll be sorely missed not just by me, but by the rest of the community.”
Necola Adams was a relative of Amey’s. She noted that his many accomplishments included bringing to the community the first march honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He also helped lead the charge to put King’s name on a street in the heart of downtown Merced.
“He always had that gentle, nurturing spirit,” Adams said, adding that he mentored many people growing up in Merced.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later today.
