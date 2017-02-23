Gray introduces bill to restrict recreational marijuana like tobacco or alcohol

Lawmakers are looking at a bill that aims to bring marijuana restrictions more in line with the regulation of alcohol and tobacco.
Introduced by Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, the legislation is supposed to close loopholes left open during the passing of Proposition 64.
“With the legalization of recreational use marijuana under Proposition 64, it is more important than ever that safeguards are put in place to ensure marijuana stays out of the hands of children,” Gray said in a statement. “Anyone that has read the proposition can see the chapter titled ‘Protecting Minors’ is sparse on details to actually accomplish that goal.”
Assembly Bill 729 would keep marijuana out of the hands of anyone under 21 by applying laws already on the books for alcohol and tobacco to marijuana, according to a statement from Gray’s office.
It is incumbent on the Legislature now to ensure the same child protections are enacted into law for California’s newest age-restricted product — marijuana.
Gray, who is chairman of the Senate Governmental Organization Committee, said the state Legislature historically has imposed age restrictions on products like alcohol and tobacco.
“We have passed a number of laws to successfully reduce the use of these products by children,” he said. “It is incumbent on the Legislature now to ensure the same child protections are enacted into law for California’s newest age-restricted product – marijuana.”
The bill also would require retailers to seize fake IDs, allow police to search businesses and perform sting operations, and a number of other regulations.
Merced County cities, which initially put tight restrictions on medical marijuana, have begun to loosen or study loosening restrictions.
Just this week, the city of Merced hired a marijuana consultant to help it establish its four dispensaries. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Fairfield-based SCI Consulting Group, which will be tasked to design regulations and set up a process to select the city’s four medical marijuana dispensaries.
The $108,290 contract is compatible with the voter initiative that legalized recreational marijuana, according to Neil Hall, the consulting firm’s point man on marijuana.
The consulting group has worked with San Luis Obispo County and the cities of Avalon, Coalinga, La Mesa and Vallejo, according to records.
