Merced County Public Health clinic will require appointments beginning in March

The Merced County Department of Public Health will start scheduling appointments for the 15th Street clinic because the older walk-in system led to long lines and lengthy wait times, officials said Monday.
Visitors are asked to schedule appointments for the Merced clinic, 260 E. 15th St., for tuberculosis-related testing and immunizations beginning March 13, according to a news release. The Los Banos clinic, 415 F St., will remain a walk-in center.
Lines can be particularly long before school starts each fall, according to Prashanta Janz-Navarro, supervising public health nurse for the county Public Health Department. “We usually have people waiting and long lines,” she said Monday. “It’s just more efficient to have appointments.”
Visitors can call 209-381-1023 to schedule appointments.
The Merced clinic’s hours:
▪ Monday: TB skin tests and immunization from 1 to 6 p.m.
▪ Wednesday: TB clearance from 1 to 4 p.m.; X-rays from 2 to 3 p.m.
▪ Thursday: Immunizations from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; TB clearances from 1 to 4 p.m.
▪ Friday: TB skin tests from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Los Banos clinic’s hours:
▪ Monday: TB skin tests and immunizations from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
▪ Wednesday: Immunizations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments