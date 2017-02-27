Community

Commission recommends honoring Merced photographer who ‘loved kids’

By Thaddeus Miller

A Merced commission on Monday recommended naming a south Merced splash pad after a former Merced Sun-Star photographer who died suddenly in 2012.

The Merced Parks and Recreation Commission voted 4-0 to support the recommendation to name the play area at Stephen Leonard Park after Marci Stenberg, a request submitted by a couple of former co-workers of the photojournalist. Commissioner Bianca Warren was absent.

Supporters of the idea spoke highly of the 66-year-old, who died Dec. 21, 2012, at her Merced home. They said she loved children so the splash pad would be a fitting monument to her.

The request next goes before the Merced City Council on April, according to city staff.

This story will be updated.

