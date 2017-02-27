Commission recommends honoring Merced photographer who ‘loved kids’

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

0:34 Woman killed in Winton

0:55 Golden Valley has new lactation room

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s