‘Oz’ comes to Merced in show that mirrors the popular 1939 movie

The yellow brick road passes through Merced Theatre this week during several performances of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Weaver Performing Arts presents the musical to the public at 7 p.m. Friday; and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St.
The classic tale of Dorothy and Toto, who ride a tornado from Kansas to Munchkinland, is based on the 1939 film version of the tale that stops in the Emerald City.
“It has all the same songs and characters that are from the movie everyone loves,” Director Melissa Sanders said.
Decked out in ruby slippers, Dorothy encounters flying monkeys, angry apple trees and, of course, the Wicked Witch of the West. Along the way, her posse grows with the additions of a Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.
The arts program from Weaver Union School District has been performing musicals with fourth- through eighth-grade students since 2003, according to organizers. More than 60 students from the district’s three campuses will take part.
Last year’s production, which was of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” was performed for more than 5,000 audience members, organizers said. The performing group offers shows for audiences of schoolchildren as well.
The public show tickets are $10 at the Merced Theatre Box Office, 301 W. Main St., and online at www.mercedtheatre.org. For more, go online or call 209-381-0500.
