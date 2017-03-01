Community

March 1, 2017 3:42 PM

Railroad crossing work in Merced delayed by recent rainstorms

By Thaddeus Miller

Railroad crossings on Merced northernmost tracks have been closed longer than initially planned because of recent rains, according to Merced city staffers.

The R Street crossing of the BNSF Railroad was scheduled to be open for traffic late Wednesday, officials said.

The crossings at Glen Avenue and Tower Road are scheduled to be reopened by the end of the day Thursday.

The railroad cleaned the tracks, installed new ballast rock and stabilized the track to prevent any alignment or surface deviations, city staffers said.

