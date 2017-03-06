Tower Road rail crossing in Merced will remain closed for two more weeks

The Tower Road railroad crossing in Merced is expected to be closed for another two weeks because it needs more work than originally was planned, city staffers said Monday.
The BNSF crossing near Highway 140 closed on Feb. 15 and was originally supposed to stay closed for a week, city staff members said. Defects at the site require a complete rehabilitation of the crossing, according to a news release.
The R Street and Glen Avenue railroad crossings have opened after weeks of work.
The railroad crossing at Merced’s R Street was closed nearly three times as long as originally was planned, an inconvenience and a damper on business, residents and businesspeople said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments