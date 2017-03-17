Merced reps call for volunteers to oversee Measure V spending

Merced County Association of Governments is seeking applicants for the Measure V Citizens Oversight Committee, the association announced on Friday.
The half-cent sales tax measure collected 71 percent support from county voters in November, according to the registrar of voters’ office. Support from voters for the measure makes Merced a “self-help” county, according to supporters.
It’s no secret Merced County’s roads need repair, but area leaders say there’s just not enough local money to follow through on fixes. To that end, Measure V called for a half-cent tax estimated to generate about $450 million over 30 years, according to the plan.
The tax goes into effect on April 1, according to the association.
The oversight committee will consist of 14 members, according to the association. Seven members are set to be nominated by local jurisdictions, according to a news release, and seven are to be appointed directly by the MCAG Governing Board.
The board is seeking representatives from a variety of groups, including those from:
- The building industry
- The agriculture industry
- An ethnic community group
- A major private sector Merced County employer
- An advocacy group representing bicyclists and pedestrians, and/or transit
- A professional in the field of audit, finance and/or budgeting with a minimum of five years in a relevant and senior decision-making position in the public or private sector
- A environmental advocacy group
To apply, find the application packet and instructions on MCAG’s website, www.mcagov.org/240/Measure-V---Transportation-Expenditure-P.
The deadline is 5 p.m. April 3.
