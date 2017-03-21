Shh! Merced residents say train horns blare, disturb sleep and should be silenced

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced Pause

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits