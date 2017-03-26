Kiki Raina is Merced’s celebration of everything Tahitian

An annual celebration of Polynesian culture and dance brought hundreds of people through Merced during the weekend.
At 38 years, the Kiki Raina Tahiti Fete is the longest continually running Tahitian festival outside of Tahiti, according to founder Becky Manadic, known as “Aunty Becky” to the dancers.
“It is the preservation and perpetuation of Tahitian culture,” she said about Kiki Raina. “We share it with Merced.”
Drums pound as the dancers often speed up and slow down, swaying grass skirts and other colorful attire. Some where shells and feathers, while others are adorned with flowers or leaves.
Island-style food and Polynesian dress were also available. Some even sat down in a tattoo artist’s chair to get Polynesian-style ink.
But, the star of the show is the dancing, which is done competitively. Dancers are broken up by gender and age group.
Tallon Pedregosa, 26, said it’s “thrilling” to compete, and he enjoys passing the culture down to youngsters.
“You give them the knowledge and they pass it on,” the Stockton resident said.
Judges grade the dancers on their technique and stage presence. Women move their hips to the beat with their feet together and flat on the floor.
Men also keep their feet flat as they widen their legs and clap their knees together, what Pedregosa said is called the “pa’ote.” Judges are also looking at posture, precision and personality, he said.
The dances are symbolic and each tells a story.
Competing well comes with an assist from the live drummers. “You become familiar with the dancing style of each person, including the drumming as well,” Pedregosa said. “The better the drummer, the better it is for the dancer. It brings energy.”
The dance-off averages about 1,200 people from across the state, and even the country, according to organizers.
Manandic has said her organization, Te Mau Ta’ata Anuanua, or “People of the Rainbow,” estimates the event pours $250,000 into the local economy through food, gas, hotels and other sales to dancers and their families.
