Merced Planning Commission clears way for new car wash downtown

Merced’s Planning Commission has approved a 5,500-square-foot car wash for the city’s downtown, making for at least the second pending car wash project, records show.
The Prime Shine Car Wash is set to go up at 930 W. 16th St., which is on the south side of the street and about 500 feet from R Street. The 1.7-acre lot sits empty across from New Thai Cuisine, formerly the Rice Bowl.
The commission approved the plans with a 5-0 vote on Wednesday, records show, including approval from the newest commissioner, Mary Camper. She was sworn in this month, according to a March 17 news release.
The Prime Shine Car Wash is set to be a 5,500-square-foot building at 930 W. 16th St., plans show.
Commissioners Pete Padilla and Robert Dylina abstained from voting, records show.
The lot originally was part of an area split into five parcels in 1994, according to a report from Kim Espinosa, planning manager. The other four parcels have been developed into Victoria’s Mexican Food, Merced Smog Center, El Bajio Market and Roger’s Self-Serve Car Wash.
The new car wash will be the second Prime Shine Car Wash in Merced, with the other on the southwest corner of Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive near Wal-Mart.
The city approved another drive-thru car wash back in 2014 that is now under construction on G Street and Park Avenue.
According to city records, the plan allows for construction of a 3,495-square-foot drive-thru car wash accompanied by an 850-square-foot retail or office building.
The project will add another driveway to G Street. Traffic flow at Park Avenue and G Street is rated F, the lowest for an intersection, according to a traffic study cited by the general plan.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
