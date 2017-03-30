Police arrest two men and a juvenile with guns, meth in Gustine

Two men and a juvenile were arrested in Gustine with several guns and methamphetamine, police reported Thursday.
The men and two minors were stopped in a car at about 1:15 a.m. on March 25 on Cotton Road near Ingomar Road, police said.
Officers removed the four occupants after one officer saw a partially concealed dagger strapped to the driver’s right leg, and another officer saw shotgun shells in the back of the car.
Inside the car police found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, 33 shotgun shells, a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun, two empty 10-round magazines, a police scanner and a glass vial of methamphetamine, according to officers.
One minor was released to her mother. The men and the other juvenile, who was on felony probation, were arrested, police said.
Newman police and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest, police said.
This story will be updated.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments