Sewer systems and police laptops are topics at Merced meeting

Merced plans a study session on its sewer master plan at its Monday meeting, and City Council will be asked to spend more than $100,000 on new police equipment.
The council is set to meet for the study session at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
The sewer master plan is a document that looks at how much sewage future development will produce in the city, how it will be transported to the wastewater treatment plant and how much it will cost. Public Works Director Ken Elwin is set to talk about the plan, according to records.
The city is in the process of developing the master plan, according to city staffers. Every user of city utilities like the sewer system pays for the services they use.
The police department is asking the council to accept $75,000 in state funding to pay for 13 computer systems and nine modems for patrol vehicles, according to records. The council is also being asked to approve the purchase of 13 laptops at $60,821.
In May, the city approved about $160,000 to replace aging guns, body cameras and car cameras. The .45-caliber weapons used by local police had problems jamming, so officers asked to trade them in for 9 mm pistols, according to city staffers.
City Council meetings are streamed live on the Internet; a link to the meeting and past videos is at www.cityofmerced.org. The meeting is also shown live on Comcast’s Government Channel 96.
