No one is looking forward to traffic issues from Merced’s bridge work

It didn’t take long for the bridge work that began this week in Merced to rile residents who say they expect traffic to overflow down their street.
The city is using $3.7 million in state grant funding for work to be done on the M Street and G Street bridges, which pass over Bear Creek. It includes rehabilitation of the structures, the creek channel and the roadways, records show.
Though neither road will be closed completely during peak commuting hours, drivers should look for alternate routes, according to city engineer Theron Roschen.
This is a subject that will almost make me cry.
Anne Stevens, a Merced resident frustrated by traffic
That doesn’t sit well with resident Anne Stevens.
“This is a subject that will almost make me cry,” the 65-year-old said Tuesday.
Stevens has lived on East 21st Street for about 30 years and said daily traffic on the street is bad enough on its own so she dreads the extra cars that could drive down her street while the city does work.
That work is expected to be ongoing through October, according to city staffers.
Drivers routinely reach speeds of 60 mph on the street between G Street and Highway 140 with a speed limit of 35 mph, Stevens said. But, she’s at a loss for solutions.
Bridge work is expected to be ongoing through October, according to city staffers.
“I’m open to anything anyone can suggest to slow the traffic down,” she said.
The resident said the traffic on 21st became “horrible” in 2010 and 2011 while the city completed the G Street underpass. She recalled being on knees begging for drivers to slow down so her husband, David Ichrod, could get out of the driveway.
Complaints about the work also came in from readers on the Sun-Star’s Facebook page. “G street is already packed,” Tammy Erickson wrote. “We will see more accidents now.”
And Anthony Munoz sarcastically complained about the length of the work. “Great, it’s going to take them the rest of the year to finish,” he wrote.
Roschen said the work on the bridges is necessary. “It’s not an imminent safety problem, but it’s certainly work that needs to be done right away,” he said.
The state Department of Transportation gave a “deficient rating” to both of the bridges, according to Roschen, which is why they qualify for grant funding.
M Street, which will see work through about mid-August, has planters that have allowed water to corrode the bridge’s steel, he said. Those will be removed, while workers will fortify other parts of the bridge ravaged by water.
G Street will see work after the M Street work is complete and traffic there will be affected through October, according to plans. The creek bank under G Street will get “armoring” to prevent erosion, he said.
“We’re asking folks to use alternate routes because it will be congested,” Roschen said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments