Madera man was victim of farmworker bus crash near Merced

A Madera man was identified as the single passenger killed last week when the bus he was riding in with other farmworkers was struck by a minivan north of Merced, authorities said.

Fermin Martinez-Bonilla, 33, was partially ejected and pinned under a 1997 Ford “farm labor vehicle,” authorities said. The Merced County Coroner released his name on Monday.

Martinez-Bonilla was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paulino Contreras, 29, of Merced was driving a 1999 Dodge minivan northbound on Highway 59 and attempted to pass the bus, which was turning left into the driveway of Castle Farms in the 5900 block of Highway 59, the CHP said.

The van collided with the left, rear side of the bus, causing the bus to overturn.

The accident occurred about 6:19 a.m. Friday, according to the CHP. Workers on the bus said they had left Madera around 5 a.m. to work at Castle Farms.

The driver of the van was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters. He was flown to a Modesto hospital.

Other bus passengers reported minor injuries, according to the CHP. The bus driver, Alfredo Garcia, 53, of Madera, was taken to a Modesto hospital.