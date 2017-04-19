Are you busy Saturday? South Merced clean-up effort looking for volunteers

Residents are invited to roll up their sleeves and beautify some of Merced’s oldest neighborhoods on Saturday.
The Golden Valley Health Centers will host the two-hour clean-up effort in south Merced at 9 a.m. Volunteers will gather at Harriet Tubman Park, Fourth and N streets, before heading out, according to a news release.
The center’s employees are teaming with the Neighbors United for a Better South Merced group to organize the effort.
The center’s Health South Merced program works with Neighbors United for a Better South Merced to improve health and well-being in the area, according to a news release. The effort looks to decrease blight and bring the community together.
Organizers recommend that volunteers wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, according to the news release.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. in the park. A drawing for prizes is set for anyone registered before 9 a.m. Parking is free at Golden Valley Health Centers, 737 W. Childs Ave. For more, call Griselda Villa, the center’s community health program manager, at 209-385-5490.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
