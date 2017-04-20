Large apartment complex aimed at Merced students moves forward

A proposed apartment complex at the northeastern edge of the city aimed at college students cleared the Merced Planning Commission this week.
A project of University Village LLC, the 225-unit complex is proposed on the south side of Yosemite Avenue near Lake Road, according to city planning documents. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended a land-use change to allow the project, according to Kim Espinosa, Merced’s planning manager.
The change in land use would be for about 17 acres of land across two parcels, according to records. Along with the complex, developers plan 6,600 square feet of retail commercial space, records show.
High-speed Internet, a clubhouse, dog park, shuttles and other amenities are planned to appeal to students, Espinosa said. The developers organized focus groups to find out what students would want.
“They are proposing as part of the project to have a shuttle to both UC Merced and Merced College,” she said. “It’ll actually be open for anyone to rent there.”
The developers have said they plan to build the complex to LEED standards, a certification by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, an organization supporting and certifying green buildings.
Other apartment complexes aimed at students are going up on Yosemite Avenue near R Street. Another student housing project has been approved for Cardella Road and G Street, Espinosa said.
Yet another complex at Gardner and Parsons avenues is in the works, Espinosa said, but would require the city to annex land there.
Local real estate agents have said Merced suffers from few vacancies. City leaders have said there is a 1 percent vacancy rate in rentals.
The City Council gets the final decision on the land use change in the coming months.
