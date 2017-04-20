Beer, wine, desserts. Oh, and a show at the Playhouse Merced Season Preview

The next season of shows at Playhouse Merced will be unveiled at the annual Season Preview on Saturday, according to theater staffers.
A Playhouse Merced tradition, the event serves both to entertain theater-goers and raise money for the coming year, according to a news release. The show is 7 p.m. Saturday, with a cocktail hour that begins at 6:30 p.m. at the playhouse, 452 W. Main St.
The public is invited to take part in the unveiling of the new season, as well as have food and cocktails with other theater-goers from the Merced area. The playhouse puts on about a dozen shows every season.
In addition to the entertainment, tickets will include appetizers, beer and wine prior to the show, and an assortment of desserts at intermission, according to a news release.
Playhouse Merced is a nonprofit that has been providing theater arts and education for more than two decades.
This year’s preview will mark the beginning of the 24th season, which will run from the fall of 2017 through the summer of 2018, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
For more, go to www.playhousemerced.com or call the box office at 209-725-8587. Tickets are $45 each.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Playhouse Merced Season Preview
Where: 452 W. Main St.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, with a cocktail hour that begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $45
Information: www.playhousemerced.com, 209-725-8587
