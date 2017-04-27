‘Measure’ is cynical, modern, political story from Merced Shakes

It’s a story about political power and sexual harassment, but this time it’s not about the alleged actions of President Donald Trump.
“Measure for Measure” is the latest production of Merced Shakespearefest. It premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
In the William Shakespeare play, a corrupt politician exploits his power to get what he wants, morality and justice are hard to find, some seek love and the happy ending is not so happy, according to director Heike Hambley.
Though the original story takes place in Vienna, the Merced production is set in a nondescript modern town, she said. The duke announces he is heading out of town and leaves Angelo, a young deputy, in charge. The duke hopes Angelo, with the help of the old counselor Escalus, will introduce order.
It’s a town where all the laws are no longer being obeyed. Things are not going so well. This is why the duke, the leader of the town, wants to disappear.
Director Heike Hambley
“It’s a town where all the laws are no longer being obeyed. Things are not going so well,” she said. “This is why the duke, the leader of the town, wants to disappear.”
“Measure” is one of the Bard’s lesser known comedies. Now in its 16th year, Merced Shakespearefest has treaded through the well-known stories.
“We have done the big comedies at least twice,” Hambley said. “It is also a play more and more staged in the last 60 years, after World War II, because it has sort of a modern feel about it.
“You know, it’s a little bit more cynical. The happy endings are not as happy as some of the comedies.”
Given the social upheaval felt across the country by those who fear policies under the Trump administration, Hambley said, the story may have modern parallels.
Nobody seems to be hopeful and optimistic right now. Things are changing in the world.
Director Heike Hambley
“Nobody seems to be hopeful and optimistic right now. Things are changing in the world,” she said. “So maybe we’re more willing to look at things that are like that.”
The performance is done in modern clothes, Hambley said, and characters read from their smartphones rather than a parchment. The show also features two blues songs sung by Alissa Haynes, who plays Mariana, the love interest for Angelo, played by Joe Hypes.
Also setting this show apart is that it will be played “in the round,” a theater term that means the audience surrounds the performers. “It’s a very intimate kind of thing,” she said.
David Hambley is the duke.
Showings continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and again next weekend. Tickets $12 for general admission, $8 for students at the door. For more, call 209-723-3265 or 209-388-1090, or go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Measure for Measure
Where: Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St.
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and again next weekend
Cost: $12 general admission, $8 for students
Information: 209-723-3265 or 209-388-1090, or go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org
Comments