Racism. Pornography. Puppets. Playhouse Merced’s got it all with ‘Avenue Q’

Imagine all the bright-eyed little Muppets from “Sesame Street” grew up and their dreams and aspirations didn’t turn out like they hoped. There, you have “Avenue Q.”
A mix of live actors, puppets and puppeteers make up the cast of the comedy aimed at adults, according to Playhouse Merced staffers. The show premiered in April, but continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Playhouse, 452 W. Main St.
“Avenue Q” won Tony awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book in 2003, the year it hit Broadway, according to the musical’s website.
It is the story of a recent college graduate named Princeton who moves into a seedy neighborhood after discovering that it’s all he can afford. As he struggles with life after college, he discovers how little he really knows about careers, friendships and sex in the 21st century.
No topic is off limits as Princeton and the other residents of Avenue Q struggle to find their place in the world. “Avenue Q” is intended for adults only, and is not for the easily offended, according to Playhouse.
Shows continue this weekend and next. Tickets are $22, or $10 with a valid student ID.
For tickets, go to www.playhousemerced.com or call the Box Office at 209-725-8587.
