Villaraigosa tours UC Merced, talks med school, diversifying Valley economy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Meter maid to the rescue in Merced Pause 1:49 Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 2:05 Davis Greenwood on Stone Ridge's historic win 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa recreated a photo he took in a UC Merced cap in the late 1990s. He visited Merced on Thursday, May 11, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com