Their father died on Saturday. The next day, someone stole his military memorabilia

About a day after a McSwain family began mourning their Vietnam veteran father, burglars stole military and personal memorabilia that carries sentimental value, the family said Monday.
Lawrence Sarginson collapsed in February with heart-related medical conditions, his daughter, Christine Parman, told the Sun-Star. He spent more than a month at Mercy Medical Center and then about as much time at Stanford University Medical Center.
“He passed away late Saturday night, and my mom drove home (Sunday) back to a home she hadn’t been (to) for three months,” Parman said. “She was really upset and we left everything in the car. There was a bag of personal stuff that was stolen.”
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies took a report of the burglary of two cars in the neighborhood south of Atwater.
Much of what was stolen has little monetary value, the veteran’s son, Larry Sarginson, said, but carries sentimental value to his mother, Kathy.
We just want the ID and the hair.
Christine Parman on items stolen from her family
“Clippings of his hair. His military ID,” he said. “Strangely enough, his driver’s license meant the most to her.”
The 68-year-old veteran served a tour in Vietnam, was patriotic and “old school,” his daughter said. He kept a finance ledger, which was also was taken.
Only in recent months had the couple of about 50 years purchased a tablet computer, also stolen, to do their banking online, Parman said. The device has some saved passwords, so their mother spent much of Monday canceling accounts.
The most important items to the family are those with no real street value. “We just want the stuff back,” Parman said. “We just want the ID and the hair.”
Larry Sarginson said his father earned a Purple Heart after a fellow soldier stepped on a mine near him. “It blew a hole in the side of his head, so he had a plate,” he said. “He woke up in Japan in some strange surgery area.”
His father was a week away from going to helicopter pilot school, he said, but the injury disqualified him from the training.
If they just want to drop it at the house and walk away, we’re fine with that.
Larry Sarginson on a plea to return the sentimental items that belonged to his father
Originally from Niagara Falls, Sarginson settled in Merced with his family in 1988, his children said. When Castle Air Base was open, he was able to use the health care facilities.
His family described him as funny, patriotic and jovial, and passionate about racing.
On top of dealing with the loss of her husband, his mother, too, has lost her income, the younger Sarginson said. Having the sentimental items back could provide some relief, he said.
“If they just want to drop it at the house and walk away, we’re fine with that,” he said.
Anyone with information on the stolen items should call the sheriff’s office investigations division at 209-385-7472.
The family opened a gofundme account to help pay for a heart transplant. That page remains open to help the veteran’s widow with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/k8zvp4-purple-heart.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
