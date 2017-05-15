Their father died on Saturday. The next day, someone stole his military memorabilia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day's celebration. No major injuries reported, police say Pause 0:52 UC Merced mother to graduate on Mother's Day 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 1:54 Brunno's back home thanks to South Florida pet detective 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 1:43 Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving yet again 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

About a day after a Merced-area man died, a bag containing his hair, an ID and other sentimental items was stolen in McSwain, his family said Monday, May 15, 2017. They want it back. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com) sjansen@mercedsunstar.com