Driver killed in head-on collision identified as Merced man, coroner says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Gov. candidate visits UC Merced Pause 1:09 Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:44 Kiara Azevedo on LB's first-round playoff win 1:16 Bicyclist struck and killed east of Turlock 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 0:43 Merced woman, firefighters save ducklings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email According to the California Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old Merced man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 59 south of Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old Merced man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 59 south of Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star