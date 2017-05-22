Merced heat will break by Wednesday, forecasters say

The high temperatures for the Merced area are expected to peak Tuesday before falling by double digits, forecasters said
Tuesday’s high could reach 99 degrees, about 10 degrees higher than the average for this time of year, according to Carlos Molina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Mercedians can expect a reprieve from the heat as early as Wednesday, he said. “You’ll start seeing the winds coming up from the ocean,” he said.
High temperatures on Wednesday through Sunday range from 85 to 89, according to forecasters. Monday, which is Memorial Day, could creep up past 90.
Later in the week, Thursday and Friday, could see gustier winds that could throw dust around, he said. Dust can be a problem for drivers or those who suffer from allergies.
While the temperatures remain high, the Sierra snowpack melts at a higher rate, causing rivers to rise, Molina said.
The Merced Irrigation District has warned prospective swimmers to stay out of the Merced River. “As a result of record-breaking snow levels this year, the Merced River will be running extremely high throughout the summer,” MID said Monday in a news release. “Residents are urged to remain out of the river during these high flows of melting snow.”
