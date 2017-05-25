Merced and Stanislaus counties lack affordable housing, advocates say

A view inside the newly built home belonging to Estela Moreno-Flores in Gustine, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Moreno-Flores and her children were one of ten Gustine families recognized by Self-Help Enterprises during a ceremony after spending 11 months building their own homes. According to Self-Help Enterprises, eight to twelve families work together and help each other build their houses with on-site supervision and guidance from Self-Help Enterprises construction staff. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com