Man thrown from SUV on Highway 99 near Livingston

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day Pause 1:09 Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire 1:25 Young fans express support for Ariana Grande 0:30 Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:24 Robbery suspect Barajas captured after two-county freeway chase Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The driver of an SUV suffered major injuries when his Suburban rolled multiple times on Highway 99 near Livingston, the California Highway Patrol said Friday, May 26, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

The driver of an SUV suffered major injuries when his Suburban rolled multiple times on Highway 99 near Livingston, the California Highway Patrol said Friday, May 26, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com