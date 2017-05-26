Man thrown from SUV on Highway 99 near Livingston

A man was thrown from his Chevrolet Suburban in a rollover crash on Highway 99 near Livingston on Friday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
About 2:20 p.m. the driver of the 2002 Suburban allowed his vehicle to drift into the center median of northbound Highway 99, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The man, who is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, overcorrected and the SUV rolled multiple times along the center divider, officers said. His identity could not immediately be confirmed by officers.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the rolling SUV, officers said. He suffered major injuries and a helicopter took him to a Modesto-area hospital.
The highway has seen a number of major crashes this week. Three big rigs overturned this week, including a fuel tanker that exploded on Tuesday, killing the driver.
Another big rig exploded on Wednesday near the Highway 99 and 152 interchange and started a grass fire, though no one was hurt. The third truck was carrying hay when it ended up on its side on the same stretch of highway early Friday. No one was hurt in that crash.
