Pool time is coming in Merced

Slip on on some floaties, tie on a bikini or lace up board shorts, because public swim time is about a week away.
The pools at McNamara Park and Golden Valley High School will begin opening up to the public on June 8. Swimmers can visit the pools during public hours through Aug. 13, according to city staffers.
MacNamara’s pool, 1040 Canal St., is set to be open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. Golden Valley’s pool, 2121 E. Childs Ave., is scheduled 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
Fees are $1 per child, $2 per adult, city staffers said. Fridays at McNamara offer free recreational swim for the first 70 children.
There are other ways to beat the heat, including the Marci Stenberg splash pad at Stephen Leonard Park, 640 T St.
And there are many options for entertainment for family and children. The public showings of movies in the park continue every other Friday at dusk until Aug. 4. Up next is the “Harry Potter” prequel “Fantastic Beasts” at dusk on Friday at Rahilly Park, 3400 Parson Ave.
The rest of the movies can be found here.
